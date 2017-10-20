Shutting Down Radio Stations Is “Unfortunate” . . . - Ayariga

Related Stories NDC’s Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga says it is “unfortunate” for the National Communications Authority (NCA) to shut down some radio stations with claims that they owe the authority.



He advised that, owners of the affected radio stations must take legal actions with immediate effect if they think fees imposed on them by the NCA are illegal.



Ayariga's comments comes after the NCA last month revoked the licenses of some radio stations and imposed hefty fines on others.



There was a heated debate in Parliament on Thursday between the Majority and Minority sides of the House following a statement made in the House by the Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, on the Radio Spectrum Audit carried out and the actions taken by the NCA to enforce the law on communication services in the country.



According Madam Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, the Nana Addo-led government is determined to apply the laws of the country and ensure sanity in all sectors.



She said it will therefore be absurd for one to suggest that the implementation of a law passed by Parliament is a threat to media plurality and a calculated attempt by government to kill some radio stations because of their perceived political bias.



Speaking on the issue in NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’ the NDC lawmaker said “The NCA’s move is very unfortunate and I think the affected stations should head to court, see their lawyers so they can challenge the fees. I believe it’s just politically motivated and therefore going to court, will be the best because the courts will compel them to set a moderate fine.”