Kwabena Agyapong Must Be 'Born-Again' – Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako still believes that the suspended General Secretary of the 'Elephant' party, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong is not a changed person to rejoin the ruling party.



He was emphatic on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’ that; Mr. Agyapong must be 'born-again' before he will be accepted in the party.



“We can't just accept him; we must see some changes in his attitude towards the party. Agyapong must do something to win the hearts of the people again,” he said.



Wontumi's comments comes after some constituency and polling station executives of the governing NPP, in the Brong Ahafo Region petitioned the party’s hierarchy for the reinstatement of Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.



The petitioners contend that, Mr. Agyei Agyapong’s conduct towards the party even after his indefinite suspension in 2015 manifests an unwavering loyalty, which must be commended.



The NPP then in opposition suspended its 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, alongside Mr. Agyapong in 2015, after they were accused of publicly rebelling against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend its National Chairman, Paul Afoko.



Mr. Afoko and Mr. Crabbe, later filed a suit over their suspension, but both suits were thrown out by the court - unlike the two, Mr. Agyepong, did not seek a legal action.



Despite the suspension, Mr. Agyapong has been sighted several times at NPP gatherings, most recently at the party’s national delegates conference in Cape Coast in the Central Region in August.



These constituency polling station executives also say the suspended General Secretary remains a resource to the party.



But Bernard Antwi-Boasiako wants Mr. Agyapong to apologize to the party and pick up a good behavior before he’ll be reinstated.



