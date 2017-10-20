Don't Scare Foreign Investors - Italian Ambassador To Ghana Advises Gov't

Related Stories The Italian Ambassador to Ghana his Excellency Mr Giovanni Faviini has urged the country to take decisions that will not drive away foreign investors but encourage such investors to do business in Ghana to promote the country's economic development.



His Excellency Mr Giovanni Faviili made the comment today when he held discussions with members of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs at Parliament House on matters of mutual benefit to Ghana and Italy.



Ambassador Giovanni Faviili was happy that many Italian investors are doing business in the country especially in the construction and real estate sectors.



He said a total of about 70 000 Ghanaians currently live in Italy legally and made remittance to the tune of about 133 million US dollars to their families in 2015. He said there are currently about 2000 Ghanaian students studying in Italy .



According to His Excellency Faviini the Italian government is taking steps to repatriate illegal immigrants who arrived in Italy by sea including Ghanaians and is therefore holding discussion with the government of Ghana on the issue.



The Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri Hon Frank Annor Dompreh appealed to Italy to help build the capacity of the Parliament of Ghana to enhance their work.



He lauded the long standing relation between Ghana and Italy as well as the immense support Italy has been giving to Ghana. Hon Dompreh also appealed for the support of the government of Italy to develop the small scale industry in Ghana.



The Deputy Minority Ranking Member on the Committee on Foreign Affairs and MP for Pru West Hon Masawudu Mohammed appealed to the Italian government to train illegal Ghanaian immigrants in custody in Italy to acquire employable skills before their repatriation to Ghana.