Akufo-Addo’s Appointees Behaving Like ‘Angels’ – Baah Acheamfour

Related Stories Kwadwo Baah Acheamfour, the convener of ‘Save New Patriotic Party Now’, a group calling for an overhaul of the governing party has reminded Ghanaians not to be swayed by the calibre of people President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed to help steer the affairs of the country.



He said even though appointees have been portrayed as ‘Angels’ on earth, they are not adding and that very soon the skeletons in their wardrobes will start coming out.



He questioned whether the ‘Angels’ are the same people who have rolled out a bond and sold it to their friends and cronies.



“Angels cannot be the same people being accused of stealing cars that have been seized by a taskforce investigating the missing government vehicles,” Acheamfour said.



He noted that the likes of Samuel Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye, Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Flag Staff House have been accused of collecting twenty thousand Dollars as bribes as alleged by A-plus.



Mr Acheamfour made this statement on Happy FM’s afternoon socio-political show dubbed ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ hosted by Kwame Afrifa Mensah in Accra.



He explained that very soon the operations of the ‘Angels’ at the Communications Ministry, Energy, Information and Finance Ministry will be played in the public domain.



“When these actions happen is when Ghanaians will see that these people are not ‘Angels’ in government after all,” he added.