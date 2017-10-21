"Fraudulent" Digital Property Address System Was ‘Copied’! - NDC Activist Claims

Related Stories A Communications Team Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the payment of $2 million for the newly launched Digital Property Address System as a “ripoff and fraudulent”.



To him, the smart phone application which is claimed by the developer as exclusive to Ghana and aimed at helping to revamp the ailing fortunes of Ghana Post is a ploy to line the pockets of “people who just want to make money because their party is in power”.



“...there are very serious issues with this application because this developer did not create it exclusively for Ghana. This APP has is already in existence and it’s called ‘asaasegps’ and the only changes he made to it are colors to that of the NPP”.



“And this is what we spent 150 billion old cedis on. Also, the APP is renamed ‘GhanaPostGPS’ and there is the claim that it is exclusive to Ghana but that is not true. I have friends in Nigeria and China using the APP and the evidence isn’t here,” Sammy Gyamfi said in UTV’s Saturday edition of "Adekye Nsroma".



Mr. Gyamfi who is also a student Lawyer could not understand how a government led by “the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the the bunch of self acclaimed knowledgeable men be outwitted into buying such a fraudulent application”.



These observations come two days after the launch the National Digital Property Addressing System by the President at the Conference Centre in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo was full of admiration for the project and stated: “It has been a barrier to job creation. It is for this reason that we have, over the last 9 months, the period of my stay in office, taken bold steps to formalise the economy and the way we conduct our everyday activities, including the way government delivers services to citizens most in need”.



However, Sammy Gyamfi is of the conviction that the recycling of ‘asaasegps’ into ‘GhanaPostGPS’ smacks of fraud and further warned the developers of the application not to accept payment for the work since it would come with consequences.



