Election 2016: Nduom Blames EC Boss For Poor Performance

Founder and the 2016 presidential candidate of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has blamed the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Charlotte Osei for his poor performance in the 2016 election.



In the 2016 elections, Dr. Nduom had 106,092 votes representing 0.99% of the total votes cast.



Speaking at the 4th National Convention of the party held at the New GNAT Hall in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, Dr Nduom said “to Charlotte Osei and others at the Electoral Commission, I say we will never forget your failed attempt to take away our freedom and our right to participate in the 2016 election...Yes you succeeded in sabotaging our campaign but in the end, we still stand tall. Never again should you dare to circumvent the laws that put you in office...”



PPP is not Nduom’s property



Dr Nduom who founded the PPP in 2012 after falling out with the Convention People’s Party (CPP), says he is taking on a new role of encouraging young ones in the party.



According to him, “I am now part of the older generation. My task now is to encourage, support and educate our young progressives to come to the front line of our party. The PPP is not Nduom’s property. It is our party. Now it is there for you the young people to make it great and successful.”