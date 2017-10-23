I Am Ready To Lead The PPP Come 2020 – Divine Nkrumah

Related Stories The National Youth Coordinator of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Divine Nkrumah has announced his readiness to lead the PPP in the next presidential election.



He made this declaration after his party’s presidential candidate and founder, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom told some supporters of his party that it is time to pave way for the youth to lead the party.



Nduom explained that he is taking on a new role of encouraging the young ones in his party.



“I am now part of the older generation. My task now is to encourage, support and educate our young progressives to come to the front line of our party. The PPP is not Nduom’s property. It is our party. Now it is there for you the young people to make it great and successful" he said



Many have alleged that Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom is mentoring one of his sons to pick up the mantle to lead the PPP in the 2020 election.



But the party’s youth coordinator Divine Nkrumah on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ said: – “I am not aware that Dr. Nduom is training his son to lead the party. I also have a presidential ambition and ready for it”





