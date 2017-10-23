Strong Party Leadership Is Key In NPP – Short

Related Stories A National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Short, has asked the party not to underestmiate the 'relevance of strong party leadership'.



Mr Short in an interview on Accra 100.5FM said “the strength of every government depends deeply on the potency of its party grassroots. In consolidating the fortunes of our party in capturing and maintaining political power, we cannot underestimate the relevance of strong party leadership.



“In every democratic dispensation, the beauty of good governance is reflective in a strong and good party-government relationship. Leadership is about serving and knowing the issues and the people you lead. Our efforts to maintain political power should come with a zeal that is able to unite and bind our party. We can only remain relevant as a party when we decide not to ignore the grassroots upon which the pillars of our political gains are built" he added.



