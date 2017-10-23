Amend Law To Pave Way For Election Of MMDCEs – IDEG

library image Related Stories A senior research fellow at the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Mr Kwesi Jonah has urged government to quickly amend parts of the constitution that hinders the implementation of the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



The President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo in July this year took a decision to allow districts and communities to participate in the decision making process at the local level by electing their own chief executives, but the present Legislative Instrument on local government enjoins the president to appoint MMDCEs in his own capacity.



Mr Jonah was speaking at a one-day seminar on developmental political parties and their preparation to participate in local governance in Accra yesterday.



“If we do not amend the constitution and the laws, there is no way the President’s decision can be implemented, Article 45 clause 3 of the constitution for instance must be amended immediately,” he said.



He described the President’s decision for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to be appointed by citizens through elections as a step in the right direct as it would deepen democracy and promote development at the local level.



“This he said is an indication of cohesion in governance saying “If a New Patriotic Party government is in power and a National Democratic Congress (NDC) chief executive is ruling in a particular district, they would have to learn to work and bring development to a district together instead of fighting each other,” he said.



He said having a multi-party chief executive and assemblies would make DCEs and MCEs more responsible and accountable and most importantly promote a healthy competition in political governance.



“The President has taken the decision but there are many legal and constitutional changes that would have to take place to make it feasible,” he said.



Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of IDEG said the seminar was held to facilitate the exchange of ideas on the proposed democratic devolution reform with the NPP as the nation steadily moves towards its implementation.



The seminar he said would further explore the implications and the likely impact of the proposed reforms on the transformation of Ghana’s economy, society and politics in the next 30 years.



“It would also deepen and build the capacity of the NPP to get involved in the local governance system,” he said.



