Nduom Bows Out

His decision aims at giving the ‘younger generation’ of the party frontline roles, which he believes will give the political grouping a better chance of securing a parliamentary seat and eventually occupying the Flagstaff Staff House – seat of government.



Speaking at the party’s 4th National Convention on Saturday at Bolga in the Upper East Region, the three-time presidential hopeful stated that the PPP is not his party but for all Ghanaians, especially the youth, who must strive to make it great and successful.



He said his responsibility now is to play an advisory role and guide the younger ones to lead the party to victory.



“I am now part of the older generation. My task now is to encourage, support and educate our young progressives to come to the front line of our party. The PPP is not Nduom’s property. It is our party. Now it is there for you the young people to make it great and successful,” he stated.



Chides EC



Dr. Nduom, who is yet come to terms with reasons for his initial disqualification from the 2016 presidential election organized by the Electoral Commission (EC), took a swipe at the commission and its Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, for ‘sabotaging’ the PPP’s campaign.



The PPP was among 12 political parties that were disqualified by the EC from participating in the 2016 presidential election.



The EC at the time, cited false declarations by the disqualified aspirants, including Dr. Nduom, as the basis for their disqualifications.



PPP later sued the EC and through a court ruling, Dr. Nduom’s disqualification was later annulled, paving the way for him to join the race again.



Almost a year on, the former member of parliament for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency in the Central Region is still counting his losses as a result of the initial disqualification.



“To Charlotte Osei and others at the Electoral Commission, I say we will never forget your failed attempt to take away our freedom and our right to participate in the 2016 elections.



“Yes, you succeeded in sabotaging our campaign but in the end, we still stand tall. Never again should you dare to circumvent the laws that put you in office,” Dr. Nduom fumed.



Support For Government



Dr. Nduom declared that the PPP would continue to offer ideas and support for positive policies that would improve the lives of Ghanaians.



He praised President Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for some of its policies, including the ‘Free SHS,’ ‘One-District, One-Factory’ and the election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives.



He however, urged the government to take a cue from past governments which could not sustain some of the projects they had initiated.



In terms of the ‘Free SHS’ policy for instance, he called for “free, compulsory and continuous education from kindergarten to the end of senior high school,” which he believes, will improve education in the country.