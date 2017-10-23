PPP Is The Only Party That Upholds The Tenets Of Rule Of Law

Related Stories The Progressive People’s Party (PPP), is the only party that can boast of upholding the tenets of rule of law, transparency and accountability, Mr Felix William Ograh, the National Treasurer of the Party, has said.



Assigning reasons for his claim, the National Treasurer said apart from the flag-bearer of the Party, Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum who declared his asserts during the 2012 and the 2016 general elections as required by the political party act, others did not abide by the requirement of the law. The Party’s account was also audited during the two election periods, he added.



Mr Ograh who was speaking at the fourth National Convention of the Party held in Bolgatanga on Saturday, said unlike many political parties, which did not have regional offices, the PPP had well furnished offices and staff in all the ten Regions as required by the provisions of the Political Party Act.



“Not all political parties have done this as required by the provisions of the Political Party Act. PPP is the only party in Ghana to have openly declared its funding sources,” the National Treasurer said.



He therefore appealed to Ghanaians to vote for the PPP in the upcoming 2020 election to enable the leadership of the Party transfer its good tenets of rule of law, transparency and accountability in ruling the country for transformational development.



Whilst mentioning some of the Party’s sources of funding as dues, fund raising and contributions from members and supporters of the Party, the National Treasurer appealed to members and supporters of the Party to double up their support to enable the Party discharge its duties effectively.



Speaking on the State of the Party, the National Secretary of the Party, Mr Mutala Mohammed, said the Party had built the capacity of the youth in the areas of communication and leadership skills thereby making them very vibrant in championing the political activities of the Party.



He said the Party also awarded the best constituencies in the country that impacted positively on the growth of the Party and urged all the constituencies to take advantage of the opportunity to enable the Party win in the next election.



The National Chairman of PPP, Nii Allotey Brew Hammond, hinted that the PPP and the Convention People’s Party were considering merging so as to strengthen the Party and put it in a better position to win the 2020 election.



He stated that the Party would ensure that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives including Assembly members were elected should it win the upcoming election.



“Transformational development requires that we give power to the grassroots and this is the position of the PPP,” he stressed.