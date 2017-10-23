Nana B Congratulates Osonaba Kwaku Ohene Djan As Vice Chair Of IYDU

Related Stories The Deputy National Service Director in charge of Operations at the National Service Secretariat Henry Nana Boakye has congratulated NPP activist, Osonoba Kwaku Djan on his appointment as the vice chairman of the International Young Democrats Union (IYDU)



According to him, it is more gratifying especially when he is replacing another distinguished Ghanaian who previously held the position



The International Young Democratic union is a prestigious group of youth leaders from over 60 countries. He succeeds Mr. Sammi Awuku of the NPP.



Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) has however congratulated Mr. Kwaku Ohena Djan on his appointment in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com



"I am confident you will keep up with the high standards set by your predecessor and continue to lift the flag of Ghana high" portion of the statement read



Below Full statement below:



I join Sammy Awuku and other well wishers in congratulating our brother Osonoba Kwaku Ohene Djan on his election as the Vice Chair of the International Young Democrats Union (IYDU).



Your latest feat at the IYDU is most gratifying especially when you will be replacing another distinguished Ghanaian, Mr. Samuel Awuku, who is the National Youth Organizer of the NPP and now exiting as the IYDU's Vice Chair.



I am confident you will keep up with the high standards set by your predecessor and continue to lift the flag of Ghana high.



It is equally important to acknowledge the priceless efforts made by Sammi Awuku in ensuring that a Ghanaian in the person of Kwaku Ohene Djan continues to occupy this position at the IYDU and we Salutue his work in that regard. Indeed Sammi Awuku is an inspirational leader.



The young people of Ghana are proud of you. Certainly The New Patriotic Party would be proud of you.



I wish you well in your new role and and I know you are the 'Perfect Replacement*' for Sammy Awuku at the IYDU.



SIGNED.

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)