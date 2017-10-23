I'm Ready To Sweep The Flagstaff House For A Fee - Former NPP MP Begs For Job

Justice Joe Appiah Related Stories Justice Joe Appiah lost his seat to Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh in the party’s parliamentary primaries in 2015.



Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justice Joe Appiah has said he has not been treated fairly after losing his seat in the parliamentary primaries in 2015 and the 2016 elections.



Joe Appiah who appears desperate in search for job from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that he is ready to even take up a sweeping job at the Flagstaff House.



He said he has not been rewarded with any political appointment after he worked tirelessly in his constituency to ensure the victory of the party in the 2016 general elections.



Joe Appiah who has been MP for the constituency since 2012, polled the least votes.



Akua Owusu Afriyieh, polled a staggering 315 votes to beat the incumbent MP. Kofi Ofori Bella had 305 votes, while Joe Appiah garnered only 184 votes.



Justice Joe Appiah speaking on Agoo TV said he has not been treated fairly.



He added that he’ll settle for any job given him by President Akufo-Addo.



"Some of us who toiled to bring this party to power have been sidelined with respect to appointments. After bringing 55,000 votes to the constituency no one was bothered to call me after the party came to power. Some others who didn’t labour are the ones enjoying now. It’ll take God to touch the heart of President Akufo-Addo to give me an appointment.



"Any job I’m offered by the President, I’m ready to do. I’m there to serve my nation. Even if he asks me to sweep the Flagstaff House, I’ll do that. Even if I’m asked to polish the President’s shoes for a fee, I’m ready to do that. I’m serious about what I’m saying," he noted.



