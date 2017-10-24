Race For President: NDC Groups Worried About Potential Damage

Related Stories Many groups and individuals in The National Democratic Congress (NDC) are increasingly getting worried over the potential damage that an unbridled war for the leadership of the party could cause.



Already there are about 10people who are ready to jump into the race and another in say that they will join the contest if former president Mahama does not offer himself.



Those who are ready to challenge President Mahama for the presidential candidature of the NDC include Professor Joshua Alabi, Mr. Sly Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Ekow Spio Grabrah.



It is believed that if former president Mahama refuses to throw his hat into the ring, the names which will pop up will include former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, Mr. Victor Smith and a number of parliamentarians.



The worry is that if the race gets acrimonious, it may do substantial damage to the candidate who would emerge and make it more difficult to reconcile the party.



Many party faithful have come to the conclusion that the way out of the mess is to refrain from openly supporting any of the self-proclaimed aspirants.



One of such groups is the Diplomatic Platform, an independent pressure group operating within the NDC.



Julius Logass, the convener of the platform says that it will not openly support any of the presidential aspirants.



According to the platform, “will wait for the outcome of the presidential primaries and rally behind the winner to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).”



Well informed sources in the NDC say that if president Mahama decides to join the contest, he would secure a landslide victory.



Some give him as much as 80 per cent of total votes to be cast at congress.



