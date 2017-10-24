Non-Performing MMDCEs Will Be Sacked - Minister

Related Stories The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan says he would not hesitate to recommend the dismissal of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives who downplays efforts at achieving developmental goals.



"I will personally recommend to the President to sack you if you do not work seriously to achieve development goals", he stated.



He said Ghanaians could wait no longer for enhanced living conditions, stressing that there must be a sense of urgency to move the development of the communities forward.



Mr Duncan was speaking at seperate meetings with staff of the Gomoa East and West districts in the Central Region as part of his working tour of the region.



He was accompanied by his deputy, Mr Thomas Adjei Baffour and other officials of the regional coordinating council.



Mr Duncan said while he understood the challenges of development, there was a certain pace that the MMDCES were expected to keep, adding that he would not compromise on that.



However, he noted that the role and joy of leadership should be to work at changing negative status quo with an aim to bettering the lives of the people.



He said of particular importance was to ensure that the communities were clean to promote healthy living.



He said he had constituted a committee to award districts that work hard to significantly improve sanitation.



"We will name and shame those who don't perform", he added.



The DCES for Gomoa East and West, Mr Benjamin Otoo and Mr Bismark Inkoom respectively pledged to work to bring accelerated development to the people of the area.



Mr Duncan also called on the Gomoa Akyempim and Gomoa Ajumako traditional councils and assured them that government would work to better the lives of the people through the implementation of prudent policies and programmes.