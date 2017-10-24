Get Right With The Law Or Face The Consequences – NPP Chairman

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the party’s supporters to get right with the law or face the consequences.



Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as “Chairman Wontumi”, said there could not be progress amid lawlessness and impunity.



Those, who break the law should therefore be ready to take responsibility and answer for their actions.



The admonition comes on the heels of the conviction and sentencing of 13 members of a group calling itself the ‘Delta Force’ and aligned to the NPP, to a total fine of GH?23,400.00 by the Kumasi District Court for rioting.



They were said to have stormed the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to throw out the Regional Security Liaison Officer out of his office.



Mr. Antwi-Boasiako indicated that without the law, society would plunge into chaos and said, even “God respects law and order and that is why he gave the 10 Commandments to Moses to be taught the Israelites”.



He said it was important for everybody to learn a useful lesson from the mistake of the “Delta Force’ members and “to say never again”.



He added that dialogue should be the way to get things sorted but not through violence.



The expectation was that every genuine member and supporter of the NPP would act responsibly and avoid doing anything that would be a distraction to the Nana Akufo-Addo’s Administration.