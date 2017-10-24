Former NDC MP Dares Daily Guide On Kwesi Botchwey Report

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for Techiman South Constituency on the ticket of National Democratic Congress [NDC] , Hon. Adjei-Mensah has dared Daily Guide Newspaper to take screen shots of the Kwesi Botchwey report they claim to have in their possession and publish them.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme on matters arising from Daily Guide’s daily reportage on the Kwesi Botchwey report, he stated “I have never called Daily Guide by their name because they have on several occasions not been truthful and precise in their reportage. Due to this behavior of theirs, I always call them ‘Daily lies’. You see, they are just manufacturing their own stories around what they have heard already from some members of the party say caused our defeat”.



NDC after its 2016 election defeat formed a 13-member committee led by Prof Kwesi Botchwey to probe what caused the party’s loss.



Even though the party is yet to outdoor its already prepared report, Daily Guide newspaper have for some time now been reporting on daily basis a section of what the Kwesi Botchwey report entails.



Yet, members of the NDC have said their report does not contain what the Daily Guide newspaper claims to be reporting on.



He further stressed “I challenge Daily Guide to scan and publish on the front pages of the newspaper any side of the report they write about if they want to be believed as having a copy of the report in their possession.”



Mr. Adjei Mensah advised that Daily Guide newspaper should be ignored on their write-ups in connection with the Kwesi Botchwey report.







