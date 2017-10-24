NDC Members Do Not Read – MASLOC Dept Director

Related Stories Deputy Director of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, Maame Afia Akoto, has revealed on Agoo TV’s ‘Yensempa’ show that some officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made poor judgements and caused the country to lose money because they did not like reading.



According to her, there was no justification for certain actions taken by some officials of the previous administration and it was difficult to determine if certain deals and contracts were signed to indeed favour the country.



“Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been vindicated over accusations that officials of the NDC do not read. It is clearly evident that they do not read because a contract like AMERI signed by Dr Kwabena Donkor would not have gone through if they had researched it,” she said.



She explained that she could not phantom why the leader of the delegation, who was responsible for signing the deal, could come back two years after to tell Ghanaians that he did not research into the terms of the deal he signed on behalf of the country.



“If Kwabena Donkor is telling us today that he did not get the chance to research on the deal and the monies involved, then it means he has agreed to causing financial loss to the country,” she told host Bonohene Baffour Awuah.



Her comments followed one made by the former Energy Minister, Dr Donkor, who said he did not personally do a background research into the AMERI deal prior to its signing in 2015.



Speaking at Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee last Friday, Dr Donkor said an international lending institution that issued the letter of credit conducted the checks on the deal.



Reacting to the development, Ms Akoto said some members of the former administration had lost the opportunity to criticise the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government because their actions in government ran down the country.



The AMERI deal signed by the erstwhile administration during the country’s power crisis has in recent times generated lots of controversies following a motion filed by Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, K. T. Hammond, to have the deal terminated.



According to him, he was in possession of some documents which pointed to some breaches in the deal signed by the former administration.



