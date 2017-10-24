GHc1.8Bn 'Missing' At COCOBOD - Board Chair

Related Stories Board Chairman of Cocoa Board, Hackman Owusu Agyeman has disclosed that an amount of GHc 1.8Billion cannot be traced in the accounts of cocoboard.



Responding to issues raised by the minority at their press conference in the Western Region Monday, he eplained that the erstwhile administration which used the money before leaving office could not leave or give proper accounts for what the money was used for, adding that they had to borrow GHc 3billion from commercial bank to be able to pay farmers this season.



The minority is accusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo of neglecting cocoa farmers in Ghana.



Member of parliament for Bodi in the Western region, Hon. Sampson Ahi in an interview with Okay FM explained that it is evident in the cancellation of some road projects, challenges with cocoa mass spraying exercise, and replacement of free fertilizers with subsidized ones.



On 21st June 2017, the Minority in Parliament held a press conference and drew the attention of the NPP Government to the fact that, the Ghanaian Cocoa farmer had indirectly paid for the fertilizers procured for the 2016/17 season, and therefore selling same to them amounts to broad day light robbery.



"It is also sad to note that no provision was made for cocoa roads in the COCOBOD budget for 2017/18. This means that the cocoa roads which are deteriorating faster than anticipated due to the neglect of the NPP government, is going to get worse, making users (mostly farmers) wretchedly despondent and low-spirited to continue to labour for our dear nation, meanwhile they have also cancelled all cocoa road contracts which were started by our administration," he said.



He also challenged government to come clean on how much government has realized so far in the cocoa stabilization fund.



He further explained that in Ghana, cocoa farmers are paid in kind and in cash, and by replacing the free fertilizer with a subsidized system, the NPP would inflict untold hardships on the cocoa farmer.



However, speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Hackman Owusu Agyeman described the minority's press conference as clueless, explaining that what the minority is saying cannot be accepted.



"They are just doing their politics and propaganda with cocoa issues.



"The kind of rot they left at cocoa board is unimaginable. Some 34 contracts which were paid for by the NDC government does not exist in the books of the cocoa board.



“We will soon publish every information we have about the rot that was perpetrated by the NDC government at cocoa board," he added.



"Currently, there are investigations being carried out by EOCO and the CID, when they are done, we will publish the findings," he noted.









