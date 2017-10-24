Omane Boamah Dismisses Claims In Leaked Kwesi Botchwey Report

Related Stories Former Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has mounted a strong defence against claims contained in the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey Election Review Report that accuses him of being one of two prime people who caused the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s defeat in the 2016 elections.



The report, compiled by a 13-member committee chaired by NDC Prof. Kwesi Botchwey reproduced claims by a group o pro-NDC media practitioners that Dr. Boamah and former Presidential staffer, Stan Dogbe were partly responsible for the then incumbent party's defeat in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“The President was virtually naked with the two around him,” the Committee said it was told.



The pro-NDC media group claimed that both Dr. Boamah and Stan Dogbe carried themselves like “shadow actors” for the government.



Details of the report intercepted by Joy News says the two government appointees were “the undoing” of former President John Mahama.



The findings in the report were obtained from interviews with a large segment of the pro-NDC press.



However, Dr Boamah said the claims couldn't possibly be true.



“Let it be known that it is never the case, it is never the case that any of those things that have been said happened. I did my job very well and if anybody wants to assess me based on how I worked, at least they should assess it with the 2012 campaign when I was specifically Deputy Campaign Coordinator,” he said.



The report revealed resources budgeted to facilitate NDC communication activities were diverted but Dr. Omane Boamah challenged that too.



"To the best of my ability, within budget, we did what we could. That is the reason why with all the dust that is being thrown at various ministers left, right, centre, a lot of the ministries are still standing because we ensured that we worked within our means," he said.



The report also said only four out of the 34 members Presidential Press Corps benefited from a pool of 200 vehicles available for distribution to journalists and others.



Responding to the claim, Dr Omane Boamah said he was unaware of any such vehicles.