NDC 2016 Campaign Cash Pocketed – Botchwey Committee

The Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee Report says the 2016 campaign funds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was mismanaged by party executives at the national, regional and constituency levels.



A copy of the leaked 455-page report revealed the money was either “pocketed” or channelled through irregular means.



“What seemed to be clear was that a large part of the campaign financing was done through channels other than the party’s regional or constituency treasurer,” the report said.



The Committee confirmed claims by experts that the mismanagement of campaign funds partly played a role in the NDC's defeat.



Some party executives said structures at the base did not receive funds to prosecute an effective campaign, despite the extravagant campaign.



The Professor Botchwey Committee said some party financiers they spoke to believe monies they gave to the executives and parliamentary candidates were misapplied.



The report said some parliamentary candidates were sometimes invited to Accra to collect campaign money directly instead of following the laid down processes.



But with the exception of some few cases, the Committee said no party executive admitted to receiving money from financiers.



The Professor Botchwey Committee also noted at the time of consultation, many polling agents had still not received their money.



“Contrary to popular belief, the party’s financing was in a parlous state,” the report said.



The Committee has advocated the dues-based regime as a means of financing the NDC.