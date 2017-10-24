Tamale Assembly Elects Presiding Member

Related Stories The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) on Tuesday re-elected Mr Adam Abubakari Takoro, Assembly Member for Lamashegu-South Electoral Area as its Presiding Member to steer the affairs of the Assembly for the next two years.



Fifty-eight out of the 60 members of the Assembly were present and voted and Mr Abubakari Takoro polled all 58 votes representing 96.67 per cent to secure his second term.



The election was supervised by Mr Emmanuel Abeam Danso, Deputy Northern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission.



His Lordship Anthony Asaah, a Judge from the Tamale District Court, administered the Oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy to Mr Abubakari Takoro to swear him into office.



Mr Abubakari Takoro thanked Assembly Members for the confidence reposed in him calling for their continued support to effectively discharge his duties for the development of the metropolis.