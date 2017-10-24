Osonoba Kwaku Ohene Djan Replaces Sammi Awuku At IYDU

Related Stories The newly elected vice chairman of the the International Young Democrats Union (IYDU), Mr. Kweku Ohene Djan has expressed his heart felt gratitude to the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party Mr. Sammy Awuku and the party leadership for his new appointment.



According to him, he would not have been able to attain that feat without the support and mentoring from the party leadership and his boss Mr. Sammy Awuku, who actually recommended him for the high office.



Mr Ohene Djan, popularly known as Osonoba an NPP activist, takes over from Sammy Awuku, who held the position from 2014 until the immediate past council meeting which was recently held in Brussels, Belgium to elect new executives.



Osonoba is a trained Political Scientist, who has tremendous experience in working with renowned international political groupings. He has on numerous occasions collaborated with the Konrad Adenaeur Stiftung of Germany and the Conservative Party of UK in fashioning out training programs for the NPP youth wing. He is also an Executive Secretary and Personal Assistant to NPP's National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku.



As a former TESCON President of the University of Ghana, many believe he has over the years built the requisite capacity which makes him more than a worthy replacement for the iconic Sammy Awuku.



He is an Alumnus of the International Leadership Academy (Germany) and also an Alumnus of the International Visitors’ Leadership Program of the United States.



He has also been with the youth team of NPP as a supportive mentor to Sammy Awuku during the 2016 electioneering year.



In an interview with Peacefmonline.com, he expressed his gratitude to the Acting National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Blay and Actingg General Secretary Mr. John Boadu for gracefully accepting his initial nomination from the dynamic and able Youth leader, Sammy Awuku who he is coincidentally succeeding as vice chairman.



"Indeed I have come this far simply because you unconditionally offered me your shoulders to stand on", he added.



The International Young Democratic Union (IYDU) is a global alliance of centre-right political youth organizations united by a common desire for greater freedom. It was established in 1981, two years before its parent organization the International Democrat Union (IDU), which was re-established in 1991.



It consists of over 100 political parties. The NPP belongs to Conservative and Liberal political leanings who are Center Right.



Their youth wings constitute the IYDU. Members come from an array of cultures and political traditions, but are united by a shared commitment to freedom and the fight against socialism.



While some members come from established democracies with deep-rooted beliefs in individual freedom and liberty, others have experienced at first-hand the destructive evil of communism.



Others are still fighting for basic freedoms.