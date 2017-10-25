Ex Prez Mahama Trolls Joy Fm, NPP Over ‘Leaked’ Kwesi Botchwey Report

Related Stories What’s happening to our ‘statesmen?’ Former President John Dramani Mahama just trolled Joy Fm on social media like an experienced 16 year old.



After Akufo-Addo’s ‘pidgin tweet’ it’s amazing how social media is changing the rules of engagement between politicians and their followers.





The NDC’s ‘secret’ Kwesi Botchwey report, which they commissioned to aid and understand why they lost the 2016 elections and which the party has kept super secret, has reportedly been leaked, with Accra based Joy Fm sharing excerpts from it.



The NDC maintains the so-called leaked document is fake and a diversion by the NPP to stop discussions over the troubles facing the country under the NPP rule.



Mahama seems to subscribe to that theory and took to his official Facebook page Tuesday to talk about the report.



“It appears ‘KB report’ has been adopted by some media as the new handbook for any challenge facing GH. In the event of crisis, open any page and quote. Lol ” he wrote.



Former President Mahama really sent this post out. Things are changing indeed.