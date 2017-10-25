Omane Boamah Mounts Defence Against Revelations In Botchwey Report

Related Stories Former Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has mounted a strong defence against revelations contained in the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Election Review Committee Report accusing him of causing the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s defeat in the 2016 elections.



The report, compiled by Prof Botchwey, a party stalwart, singled out Dr. Boamah and former Presidential staffer, Stan Dogbe as the two persons whose actions drove the then incumbent party to opposition.



“The President was virtually naked with the two around him,” the report said in part.



The report revealed that both Dr. Boamah and Mr Dogbe carried themselves like “shadow actors” for the government.



Details of the report said Dr. Boamah was “the undoing” of former President John Mahama.



The findings in the report were obtained from interviews with a large segment of the pro-NDC press.



However, Dr Boamah indicated that the findings in the report did not represent the facts.



“Let it be known that it is never the case, it is never the case that any of those things that have been said happened.



“I did my job very well and if anybody wants to assess me based on how I worked, at least they should assess it with the 2012 campaign when I was specifically Deputy Campaign Coordinator,” he stressed.



The report revealed resources budgeted to facilitate party’s communication activities were diverted which he challenged.



“To the best of my ability, within budget, we did what we could.



“That is the reason why with all the dust that is being thrown at various ministries left, right, centre, a lot of the ministries are still standing because we ensured that we worked within our means,” he noted.



The report also said only four people benefited from 34 vehicles that were to be presented to members of the presidential press corps, but Dr Boamah denied that too.