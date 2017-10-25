Related Stories Call it a dramatic volte-face and you will not be far from it.



Two leading figures of the National Democartic Congress (NDC), who had earlier refuted the circulation of portions of the Kwesi Botchwey report in the media and described the media as peddling falsehoods, had no choice but to admit they were wrong, in the face of overwheming evidence adduced by seasoned journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako on Wednesday's edition of "Kokrokoo" on PeaceFM.



Whiles Yaw Boateng Gyan, former NDC National Organizer first rubbished the serialized publications bordering on the Kwesi Botchwey report and even dared the popular Accra-based newspaper, Daily Guide to publish scanned pages of the report it claims were in their possession, NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs on his part, was bullish in his stance that no portion of the report had been leaked.



But both had to do a complete and an abrupt u-turn on the subject matter.



Their stunned looks after the disclosure, were indicative of the fact that they had been jolted to the core.



After an intense argumentative discourse with Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide on the "Kokrokoo" show, he pulled out some scanned copies to the surprise of Allotey Jacobs and Yaw Boateng Gyan.



Their bemused expression was interesting to watch. Having realized that the report (even if it were portions of it) were in the hands of the media, the two NDC stalwarts then bemoaned the attitude of some faceless individuals within the party, accusing them of leaking it to the media.



They urged those individuals to stop since their behaviour could deepen the internal strife in the party.





Watch video below:



