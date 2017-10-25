Related Stories Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs has revealed that some entities in the party are scheming to cause a "civil war" in the NDC.



Speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesse on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs feared the worst might happen if such is the behaviour of some party members.



He made this shocking disclosure when commenting on the contents of the Kwesi Botchwey report that have seemingly been leaked by sections of the media.



According to him, he suspects the portions of the Kwesi Botchwey report have been released to the media as a grand scheme to stir agitations in the party.



He however insisted that the contents of the report in the media are pure fabrication of stories and mainly falsehood being peddled around to achieve the aim of those skeletal individuals within the party.



"Some aspects of what is being discussed in the public domain or in the media domain, some aspects of it, are true . . . I’m suspecting that the media is approaching some of our constituency, regional and national executives. Because the media is trying to unlock the Kwesi Botchwey report to make fuse about it.



". . I’m suspecting that some people are talking to the press and it’s an agenda to create a kind of a civil war in the party," he said.



Meanwhile, a Daily Guide publication has disclosed that the erstwhile Mahama administration offered 200 cars as grabs for journalists.



The cars are said to have got into the hands of just a few of the then Presidential press corps.



"Only four out of the 34 members of the Presidential press corps were given vehicles from a pool of about 200 vehicles available for distribution to the press corps and others", the newspaper quoted from the Botchwey report.



Daily Guide further revealed that the recipients were from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and a Radio Gold reporter.



The paper further stated, from the Botchwey report, that the "Presidential press corps was told by Stan Dogbe that they were not part of the 'system' and that they were privileged to be part of the Presidential press corps...President Mahama's in-house communication team was squandering resources of the President meant for communication strategy".



Stan Dogbe is further accused of planting stories in pro-NDC media organizations during the tenure of President Mahama as the report is quoted as saying "it was Stan Dogbe, the trusted aide of John Dramani Mahama, who was writing stories and 'pushing' them to the pro-NDC media outlets, popularly called 'rented press' for publication . . . Page 27 that Stan Dogbe writes stories and pushes them through NDC media".