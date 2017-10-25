Stop Targeting Some Personalities And Work -Tawiah Boateng Jabs NDC Executives

Related Stories It may not have been captured in the Kwesi Botchwey Committee Report in the course of finding the cause of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) defeat in the 2016 elections, but the party’s Eastern Regional Chairman, Bismarck Tawiah Boateng has mentioned disrespect on the part of the National Executives as an impairment to the party.



According to him, the National Executives of the NDC, the likes of Chairman Kofi Portuphy, Asiedu Nketiah, Kofi Adams, Koku Anyidoho and others at the top hierarchy have taken the party as their bona fide property.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Bismarck Tawiah Boateng alluded to the fact that one Atta Krah was made a member of the Council of elders in Eastern Region without prior notice of the Regional Executives.



Defending himself in the reportage of Daily Guide newspaper alleging that he pocketed Ghc1 million cedis meant for the 2016 campaign, Mr. Tawiah Boateng mentioned that he rendered account of the remaining money after the 2016 election in the presence of Atta Krah who later turned out to be a member of Council of elders during the ‘Healing Tour’ of Kwesi Botchwey Committee.



“Someone was made a member of Council of elders without consulting the Regional Executives until we got to know about him [Atta Krah] when they came for the ‘Healing Tour’ in the Region,” he stated.



He reiterated that “they [National Executives] are treating the party as someone’s bona fide property. I see it that the National Executives don’t respect the Eastern Regional Executives and if that is the same way they are treating other regional executives then it is not good,” he jabbed.



He therefore urged all the party executives to sit up and work on how to resolve the challenges which led to NDC’s defeat as addressed by the Kwesi Botchwey Committee in its report than targeting some personalities in the party to tarnish their image.



“The Executive Summary was shown on a projector to all of us but the report never mentioned that Omane Boamah did a specific thing to cause our defeat . . . the same Executive Summary of Kwesi Botchwey report didn’t mention Tawiah Boateng’s name, but Daily Guide is quoting figures to indict me . . . is it different from the one which was shown on a projector to us?” he quizzed.



Tuesday’s edition of Daily Guide newspaper carried a story which the paper claimed was culled from the 455-page committee report, with the banner headline “PROBE NDC CHAIR”.



The story among many other things alleged that the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC is keeping some 1 million cedis meant for campaign during the 2016 general elections in the region.



Daily Guide again on 20th September 2017 reported that Stanislav Xoexe Dogbe, the trusted aide of the former President John Mahama, together with former minister of Communications, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, have been heavily criticized in the report of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee that investigated why the NDC embarrassingly lost the December 7, 2016 general elections.



Between Pages 26 and 27 of the 65 page Executive summary of the 455-page report which the NDC has kept like a state secret, it recounted how the behavior of Stan Dogbe, in particular caused the then ruling party’s massive defeat.



According to the report, “Dr. Omane Boamah and Stan Dogbe were the president’s undoing. The president was virtually naked with the two around him.”



But NDC Eastern Regional Chairman insisted that the report Daily Guide is publishing is not true as there is nowhere in the Executive Summary report that names were mentioned.