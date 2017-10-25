No Mercy For Kwabena Agyapong, He Can’t Return To NPP

Related Stories The hopesof suspended National General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, to get reinstated into the ruling political party has been met with a huge resistance.



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasaiko, popularly known as ‘Wontumi’, has vowed to do everything possible to prevent Agyapong from taking over his position as NPP scribe.



“Over my dead body; I will never allow Kwabena Agyapong to get reinstated as the NPP general secretary. This cannot happen”, Wontumi declared in an angry tone.



According to him, the former general-secretary wished evil for the party during the 2016 polls, for which reason he was suspended indefinitely.



Chairman Wontumi, who played a crucial role to ensure that the NPP captured political power in 2016, described Agyapong as an NDC mole in the NPP, noting that “such a character cannot be our general secretary again”.



Press Conferences



There have been several press conferences lately by various NPP groupings, who claimed Kwabena Agyapong had finished his fifteen-month suspension term so he should be reinstated.



According to the organizers of those press conferences, Kwabena was legally elected by party delegates during congress and is therefore supposed to return as the party’s general secretary, more so when he had been on suspension long enough and had comported himself over the period.



Wontumi Charges



But in a sharp rebuttal, Wontumi said those pushing for Kwabena’s reinstated are just wasting their time, stressing that their efforts should be considered a ‘mission impossible’ and would never see the light of day.



“It will even be easier for Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, to be welcomed into the NPP than for Kwabena Agyapong to be reinstated”, he threw a bombshell; and alleged further that those pushing for Kwabena must have taken bribes to do his bidding.



He insisted that it would not be fair to simply welcome Mr. Agyapong into the party as general secretary and vowed that he (Wontumi} would single-handedly thwart any effort to bring the suspended secretary-general back.