Lack Of Access To Botchwey Report Creating More Confusion Than Solution In NDC - Alhaji Dori

Related Stories The awaited Kwesi Botchwey committee report on the crushing defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the 2016 polls recommended a "peacemaking and healing tour" but a leading member of the party has said it is creating more confusion than solution.



Alhaji Dori, has stated that the recent purported Prof. Botchwey leaked report by various media outlets, has succeeded in creating fear and panic among NDC members. As to whether or not the leaked report is an authentic document or a figment or someone's imagination, the former Bawku Central aspirant claims it has also contributed to mistrust and growing tension in the NDC.



The Kwesi Botchwey-led committee was tasked to investigate the election defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but after presenting its 455-page report to the party, has left several members of the party in suspense as to what is contained in the report.



Professor Botchwey handed over the voluminous document titled "Listening To The Voice Of The Grassroots" to the national chairman of the NDC, Mr Kofi Portuphy at the party's headquarters in Accra.



The Deputy General-Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho insisted that the report would not be made public and the closest journalists would get to it was at the ceremony.



The handling of the issue by the party executives has left Alhaji Dori unhappy and he notes that “The committee handed the official findings to the party leadership at the headquarters of the NDC in Accra on Monday, June 19, which has since been strictly under lock and key at the party head office.”



He continued that “The recent purported leaked report of the Prof. Botchwey committee by various media outlets have succeeded in creating fear and panic amidst mistrust and growing tension among NDC members as to whether or not the leaked report is an authentic document or a figment or someone's imagination following the damning revelations supposed to be contained in the said leaked report.”



Alhaji Dori is of the view that, “failure by the party leadership to deal with this issue tactically may lead to deeper cracks among members especially the grassroots from whom data was collected and yet have no idea what is contained in the said report.”