‘Akufo-Addo Has Achieved More In 10 Months Than Mills/Mahama Did In 8 Year’

Related Stories The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has recorded more achievements in its first ten months in power than the Mills/Mahama administration did in their entire eight (8) years, a Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme in charge of Operations and Programmes has claimed.



According to Henry Nana Boakye, the Akufo-Addo administration has more to show in terms of achievements and hence ought to be commended for that.



“Nana Addo’s administration has achieved more in ten months than the entire Mills and Mahama administrations in eight (8) years…yes, Nana Addo has a lot to show than Mahama and Mills in just ten months…,” Nana B said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Programme on Wednesday.



The Akufo-Addo administration according to him has delivered on some of its campaign promises since taking office in January 2017.



He believes that though a lot of work still needs to be done to see to it that the country’s economy is transformed, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has done a significant amount of work in just ten months to set the right foundation for much needed change Ghanaians voted for.



The achievements of the government in its first ten months in power include the implementation of Free SHS, restoration of nursing trainee allowance, implementation of paperless port transactions and the launch of the one-district, one factory.



All these achievements, Nana B said is evidence of how well the government would perform after its first term in power.