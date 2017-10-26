Indiscipline Becoming Acceptable In Ghana — Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Related Stories A Founder Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has spoken against what he called the “acceptance of indiscipline” in the country.



The former envoy to Serbia and Montenegro was reacting to reports that a youth group in Kumasi had locked out staff of the Daily Guide newspaper due to what the group regarded as a disrespectful story about the Asantehene.



“That group was following numerous precedents,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe asserted.



He insisted that, “The practice of mobs locking out facilities, including government offices, has now become accepted.”



He, therefore, decried the situation where politically affiliated vigilante groups acted with impunity.



“There is a state of impunity. These mobs are bold because they are affiliated to powerful camps and know they cannot be sanctioned. They also know that the government has failed to punish similar conducts in the past. Even if they defile sacred courtrooms, they will be treated leniently. Even the police appear to fear these groups,” he bemoaned.



According to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, the rule of law is slowly being eroded by the rule of the jungle.



“Our democracy, our civilisation is at risk,” he added. “Unless the government acts decisively against pro-government vigilante groups, we are headed for a disaster,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe warned.