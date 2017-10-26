Don’t Mistreat Us In 2020 – Nduom Warns EC

Related Stories The flag bearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in the 2016 general election, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has stated that the Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson’s unfair treatment of the PPP in the last polls has left a bitter legacy to their fold.



Dr Nduom noted that the progressive family seethes with indignation, adding: “I say we will never forget your [EC Boss] failed attempt to take away our freedom and our right to participate in the 2016 election.”



Dr Nduom and 11 other candidates were disqualified over mistakes on their nomination forms ahead of the 2016 general election.



Following a legal suit at the Supreme Court, Dr Nduom and two other candidates were subsequently allowed to amend the errors on their forms and subsequently given the nod to represent their parties in the 2016 polls.



Speaking at the fourth National Convention of the party in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region at the weekend, Dr Nduom stated that indeed the EC boss and her deputy commissioners succeeded in sabotaging their campaign, but warned the EC chair not to dare circumvent the laws to disfavour them in the next election.



He urged party supporters to remain committed and confident that the party would taste power in 2020.



“Our commitment to building a united alternative to the NDC and the NPP is strong and without conditions,” he stated.