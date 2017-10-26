NPP Supporters Cautioned To Be Law-Abiding

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has cautioned party supporters to be law-abiding or face the consequences.



Popularly known as “Chairman Wontumi”, he noted that there could not be progress amid lawlessness and impunity.



“Those, who break the law, should therefore be ready to take responsibility and answer for their actions or inactions,” he said.

The admonition comes on the heels of the conviction and sentencing of 13 members of a group calling itself the ‘Delta Force’ and aligned to the NPP, to a total fine of GH¢23,400.00 by the Kumasi District Court for rioting.



They were said to have stormed the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to throw out the Regional Security Liaison Officer out of his office.



Mr. Boasiako indicated that without the law, society would plunge into chaos and stressed that “God respects law and order and that is why he gave the 10 Commandments to Moses to be taught the Israelites.

“It’s important for everybody to learn a useful lesson from the mistake of the ‘Delta Force’ members and “to say never again,” adding that dialogue should be the way to get things sorted but not through violence.



Mr Boasiako warned every genuine member and supporter of the NPP to act responsibly and avoid doing anything that would be a distraction to the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.