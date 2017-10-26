NDC Stormed Collation Centres With No Pens

Raymond Tandoh Related Stories It has emerged that the now opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) went to the various collation centres in the Ashanti Region during the 2016 elections without sheets of paper or pens to write down the numbers of the ballots cast.



Sam Pyne, Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who visited the collation centres, made the disclosure on Tuesday, saying that he was surprised about the NDC’s action.



According to him, the NDC banked all its hopes on rigging the elections to retain power and therefore its members in the region did not see the need to even bring writing materials to the collation centres.



“I was present at the Ashanti Regional collation centre when the 2016 elections results were filtering in, and I was amazed to see that the NDC members were not holding papers, let alone pens, to write figures,” he said on Otec fm in Kumasi.



“The NDC members knew that their dirty plan to rig the polls was working perfectly for them; that was why they did not bother to even bring papers and pens to the collation centres. They thought they had won in advance,” he noted.



Mr Sam Pyne indicated that the NDC government totally mismanaged the economy and brought excessive hardship on the populace therefore, it realized that it was only through rigging that it could win the 2016 polls.



He stated that the NDC is currently being faced with a lot problems but the party’s leadership is so hypocritical that it is behaving as if all was well.



The NPP regional secretary stated that the NDC needs to work hard to heal the numerous wounds that have bedeviled the party after the embarrassing defeat at the hands of the NPP in 2016, before it thinks about anything.



According to him, the NDC looks frail as there is lack of party unity, which is a serious matter that should not be swept under the carpet.



Mr Sam Pyne also urged the NDC to come out with the findings of Prof. Kwesi Botchwey’s Committee and find comply with the recommendations in the report.



“Already, the DAILY GUIDE newspaper has a copy of the report and they have been publishing them on a daily basis so what is the need of keeping the report secret?” he asked, amid laughter.