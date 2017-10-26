Gen. Mosquito Descends On Kweku Baako; Warns NDC Officials

Related Stories General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has not taken it lightly on seasoned Journalist Kweku Baako Jnr. for disclosing alleged scanned copies of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee report on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' programme Wednesday.



According to the NDC Chief Scribe, the Editor-in-chief of New Crusading Guide newspaper should be concerned about the culture of silence which they fought hard to stop, but being introduced again by the Akufo-Addo government through closing down of 131 Radio Stations.



Fuming on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Asiedu Nketia told senior Journalist Kweku Baako Jnr. that the culture of silence which is being imposed by the NPP on the media does not have its solution in the Kwesi Botchwey report which Kweku Baako is allegedly disclosing.



“Tell Kweku Baako, they claim to fight for media freedom but 131 radio stations have been closed down and the law used to close those radio stations is not bigger than our constitution. I expect that those who claim to be Senior Journalists, fighting for media freedom should know that the culture of silence which they believe to have stopped is coming back; the solution is not Kwesi Botchwey report which they are sitting and talking about on radio stations,” he jabbed.



Two leading figures of the National Democartic Congress (NDC), who had earlier refuted the circulation of portions of the Kwesi Botchwey report in the media and described the media as peddling falsehoods, had no choice but to admit they were wrong, in the face of overwhelming evidence adduced by seasoned journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako on Wednesday's edition of 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM.



After an intense argumentative discourse with Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide on the 'Kokrokoo' show, he pulled out some scanned copies to the surprise of Allotey Jacobs and Yaw Boateng Gyan.



Their bemused expression was interesting to watch. Having realized that the report (even if it were portions of it) were in the hands of the media, the two NDC stalwarts then bemoaned the attitude of some faceless individuals within the party, accusing them of leaking it to the media.



But General Mosquito as affectionately called insisted the Kwesi Botchwey report supposedly in the hands of Kweku Baako is still false and nothing in the world will compel the NDC to make public the genuine report of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee.



He however wondered why Ghanaians are not rather showing concern and worry over NPP vigilante groups causing civil unrest in the country by attacking state institutions and killing security agents on duty without punitive actions taken against those groups and not the Kwesi Botchwey report.



"We are in a country where people attack the court to free their people on trial; we are in a country where NPP vigilante group members are arrested and they can break into the police cells to free them. We are also in a country where a military officer can be attacked and killed on duty and these things are not of worry to Ghanaians except Kwesi Botchwey report on NDC defeat," he said.









