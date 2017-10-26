Seven Most Powerful Ministers In Ghana?

Related Stories The presidency of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo currently has one of the largest number of cabinet ministers ever in the history of Ghana’s 4th republic.



But Nana Addo has justified the decision to bring on board the expertise of over 100 ministers as he has argued that the economic woes of the country demands a stronger team of technocrats who can best make Ghana work again.



It’s been over 6 months since the Nana Addo administration took power and so soon we are just beginning to appreciate the ministers who are really calling the shots in their own stead.



YEN.com.gh makes a top list of such ministers in Ghana today



1. Defense minister



Dominc Ntiwul wakes up each and every day with one major agenda - ensuring that Ghana is safe enough to do business in. Surrounded with countries suffering from the aftermath of terrorist attacks, Ghana has no option but to ensuring that security is tight in the country.



2. Attorney General



Gloria Akuffo comes as one of most of powerful ministers in Ghana especially at a time when the country was hit with a national suit against Ivory Coast over the Maritime dispute.



Although the legal team in Ghana was a merger of both NPP and NDC, there are other thorny legal issues that demands the Attorney General represent the interest of the country.



3. Finance minister



Ken Ofori Attah, undoubtedly is the keeper of Ghana’s public purse as he makes sure that Ghana’s economy is guided by the best policies to ensure it flourishes to become that of a full middle income status.



Whenever we hear of public debts, inflation, investor confidence, cedi stability just know that the brain behind all policies in these trends is that of finance minister, Ken Ofori Attah



4. Power minister



Boakye Agyarko comes over as the minister of power in the wake of the energy crisis coming out as one of the nightmares during the Mahama administration. Ghana’s energy is currently faced with stark debts called energy sector debts which translates into over 2 billion dollars.



5. Foreign Affairs Minister



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is the representative of Ghana to the world. In fact, she is the re-birth of Nana Addo at every country she visits under the name of GHana.



This is absolutely her duty, to make the viewpoint of Ghana clearly heard of in the face of the world. With over 1 million Ghanaians living in the diaspora, Shirley is that very person who manages all the embassies across the world.



6. Agric minister



The main source of livelihood in Ghana is through the production and consumption of food. In fact, there is no way we can live without proper nutrition and that’s where the importance of agric minister comes to play. Dr. Afriyie Akoto has the responsibility to boosting the performance of the agric sector which currently is faced with issues of poor performance. A poor performing agric minister will mean a looming possibility of food crisis and this is why Dr. Afriyie Akoto comes in handy here.



7. Communications minister



There’s no way a country could survive without the power of communication and this is where the communication minister comes to play. Ursula Owusu comes up as the that firm minister who really determines the health of the media airwaves and she does this awesomely well with her various regulations.