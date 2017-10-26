Osei Nyarko Gets Vetted Today

Related Stories The Deputy Food and Agriculture Minister-designate, Kennedy Osei Nyarko is expected to be vetted today, Thursday, 26 October 2017 by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Mr Nyarko, who is the Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru replaces Mr William Quaittoo who resigned from the position after he made ethnocentric comments against people from the north.



Mr Nyarko is currently the Chairman of Parliament’s Local Government Committee.



A report on his vetting would be submitted to the plenary for consideration.





Source: Class FM