NDC’s Releases Full Time-Table For Re-Organisation Activities

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) re-grouping after its comprehensive defeat in the 2016 election, will begin in November with the registration of members at various branches, after it scrapped its biometric register in favour of a manual process of registering members of the party.



The National Executive Committee had unanimously agreed to scrap the register citing credibility issues.



Recommendations made by the Kwesi Botchwey Committee, which was set up to probe NDC’s loss in the 2016 elections, also contributed to this development.



The registration will be followed up with an audit of the register in January 2018, and then branch elections on January 21 and 28, 2018.



Nominations for national executive positions will be opened from March 1 to March 9, 2018, ahead of the national congress from July 27 to July 29, 2018.



The swearing-in of elected executives and a National Executive Council Meeting has also been scheduled for August 9, 2018



DETAILED TIME-TABLE FOR RE-ORGANISATION OF THE NDC (2017-2018)



BRANCH ELECTIONS TIME-TABLE



1. Registration of members at the Branch – Nov & Dec 2017.



2. Auditing of Membership Register – 1st – 15th January 2018. By Constituency.



3. Branch Elections – 27th – 28th Jan 2018. By Constituency.



4. Collation of Branch Elected Executive Data – 29th Jan – 5th Feb 2018.



5. Inauguration of Branch DC – 24th – 25th Feb 2018.



CONSTITUENCY ELECTIONS TIME-TABLE



1. Opening and Closing of Nomination @ the Constituency Office –

29th Jan – 5th Feb 2018.



2. Vetting – 12th -16th Feb 2018. By Region.



3. Appeals Vetting – 22d -23rd Feb 2018. By Region.



4. Balloting – 27th Feb 2018. By Constituency.



5. Printing of Ballot Materials – 1st – 10th March 2018. By Constituency.



6. Constitiency Conference – 24th -25th March 2018. By Region



7. Transitional Meetings – 26th 30th March 2018. By Constituency



8. Swearing-in/Maiden Meeting 31st March 2018. By Region



9. Receipt of Conference Report – 1st – 3rd April 2018. By Region



REGIONAL TIME-TABLE



1. Opening and Closing of Nomination – 1st -9th March 2018. By Region.



2. Vetting – 17th -19th March 2018. By National



3. Appeals Vetting – 26th -30th March 2018. By National.



4. Balloting – 9th April. By Region.



5. Delegates List – 27th April 2018.



6. Printing of Ballot Materials – 1st -24th May 2018. By Region



7. Youth/Women/Zongo Caucus Conference – 2nd – 3rd June 2018



8. Regional Conference 9th June 2018. By National



9. Transitional Meeting – 11th – 13th June 2018. By Region



10. Swearing-in/ Maiden Meeting 14th June 2018. By National.



11. Inauguration of Regional D.C. 6th July 2018. By Region



NATIONAL TIME-TABLE



1. Opening and Closing of Nomination – 9th – 20th April 2018



2. Vetting – 30th April – 5th May 2018



3. Appeals Vetting – 7th -12th May 2018



4. Balloting -16th May 2018



5. Notice of Polls – 31st May 2018.



6. Delegates List – 29th June 2018.



7. Youth/Women/Zongo Caucus Conference – 13th -15th July 2018



8. National Congress – 27th -29th July 2018



9. Transitional Meeting – 31st July 2018



10. Swearing-in/NEC Meeting – 9th August 2018



