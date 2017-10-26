Releasing Botchwey Report Would Spell Doom For NDC – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Related Stories A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Kwesi Botchwey Committee, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has reiterated the party’s stance that it will not release the report which was compiled detailing the reasons for their defeat in the 2016 elections.



According to him, releasing the report could be disastrous for the party.



He maintained that, recent media reports serializing the supposed leaked document were just attempts by political opponents to force the NDC to release the full report, a tactic he says will not succeed.



“What these people are doing, is communist inferior tactics to compel us to put the report out there. I can say as a member of the Committee that anything that possibly will induce us, coerce us or push us to put the original report out will spell the doom of the party, and I will never recommend that,” Nii Lante Vanderpuye said on Eyewitness News on Wednesday.



“We’ve used wisdom and intelligence to craft a report that critically diagnoses the problems of the party. We’ve done an executive summary which has been made available for public consumption, but the report itself is an in-house medicine to heal us. It’s for us and our own consumption and not for somebody else. When the NPP did their report, they did they put it out in the public domain? Why are they expecting us to put ours in the public domain? We will never do that. They are doing this to get us to put out the original report.”



His comments come hours after the NDC’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, rubbished the documents being serialised, describing them as fake.



The NDC recently announced that it had scrapped its biometric register, and will be returning to the manual process of registering members of the party.



The party’s National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, stated that the National Executive Committee had unanimously agreed to scrap the register based on recommendations made by the Kwesi Botchwey Committee.



The Odododiodioo Legislator, Nii Lante, called on members of the party who have challenges with any of the recommendations made in the executive summary of the report, to go to the party’s headquarters.



“The actual report will not come, and if you have any contentions with the issues in the executive summary and think it is wrong, you get to the party headquarters and they’ll open the page that has the recommendation for you to look at and take a decision. I don’t think there’s any law in this land that will force the NDC to put out the report and we’ll not do it,” Nii Lante said.



“The Executive summary from the Committee recommended that, we take a look at our biometric registration and the party has taken steps towards that.”



