NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia Related Stories General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed his disappointment in some NDC members who are at each others throat due to the supposed Kwesi Botchwey report circulating in the media.



According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, some media outlets are peddling falsehood with the Kwesi Botchwey report to divide the attention of the opposition NDC in its course to resolve the cause of its defeat in the 2016 general elections.



He said he was disappointed in some NDC members fighting each other over the fake report being circulated in the media.



"We all sat down in a meeting and agreed that no report should be made public and a liar is peddling false report against some Executives then you come on radio to blame it on other executives,” he stated on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show.



The closely guarded report meant for only NDC members have been allegedly leaked to the media.



Portions of the voluminous document titled “Listening To The Voice Of The Grassroots” among other things blamed President Mahama and his appointees for the NDC’s defeat in the 2016 general elections.



Asiedu Nketia however stressed that are all these allegations, pinpointing at certain NDC Executives and some past government oficials are ‘cooked’ by the Akufo-Addo led government as the ruling party knows that the opposition NDC is the strongest contender in the next elections in 2020.



“The ugly noise going on among the NDC members, they should be vigilant enough to know that NPP is using you; ‘he who the gods want to destroy, they are first made mad’. So the internal wrangling must end . . . if you claim you want power, open your eyes to know that you are into a competition with the others and your competitor is interested in your destruction in order not for you to outcompete them,” he warned.



He however advised members especially the executives to desist from reacting to the allegations in the fake report; thus it will be impossible for anybody to win this war of blame game going on among the executives.



He again advised against those pointing accusing fingers at the other executive members as to who is wrong and who is right in the Kwesi Botchwey report; emphasizing that the “we have never officially released anything like Kwesi Botchwey report”.



“ . . if anybody claims to have a copy, the person should bring it for us to authenticate the report and tell us where they got the report from. Anybody can carry anything and claim it is a copy of the Kwesi Botchwey report and with this, NDC executives are fighting over this, blaming each other in public. Is this how we run a political party?" he averred.





