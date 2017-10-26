Atik Mohammed Castigates Journalists For Reporting On Kwesi Botchwey Report

Related Stories Atik Mohammed has lambasted journalists in the country for reporting what he would say are trivial matters when there are issues affecting the core of the nation.



The embittered General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) wondered why the media has shifted focus and appears to be hooked on the Kwesi Botchwey report of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He was on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme commenting on the Kwesi Botchwey report.



The contents of the report were disclosed by some media organizations in the country and since the report popped up, NDC leadership and members have debunked the media reports regarding the Kwesi Botchwey report.



The NDC has described the portions of the report in the media as mere falsehood because to them, the report has been concealed and will remain in the party.



Addressing the issue, Atik asked how the Kwesi Botchwey report is going to put bread and butter on the tables of Ghanaians when there are pertinent matters that have a direct impact on the nation and need to be captured by the media.



To him, the media should be reporting on the initiatives, policies and activities of the Akufo-Addo administration to put the government on her toes.



