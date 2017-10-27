NPP Executives Desert Party Office - Former Chair Cries

Related Stories A former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Omari Wadie has descended heavily on the National Executive Committee members of the party for deserting their post after the party won the 2016 elections.



According to him, it amazes him why people present themselves for elections and after winning the position they behave otherwise.



"Go to the NPP party office in Asylum Down now, you see the party office is empty with all the executives missing, perhaps gallivanting for contracts. Go to the party office now and you be greeted with empty chairs and parked cars with the executives nowhere to be found,” he said.



The NPP 1st Vice Chairman aspirant made this disclosure on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hosted by Kwame Afrifa Mensah.



He said it is worrying how the headquarters has been deserted by the executives who are supposed to be handling the affairs of the party.



“Because the executives are missing, supporters are taking the issues into their own hands all because there is no one at the party office to complain to when issues go wrong,” he added.