Wontumi Escapes Jail

Related Stories The outspoken Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, nicknamed as ‘Wontumi’, claims he would have been in jail by now had the National Democratic Congress (NDC) retained political power in 2016.



According to him, former president John Dramani Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama had a grand agenda to “unjustifiably” send him to jail and suffer due to political motivation.



“John Mahama and Ibrahim Mahma hate me with passion without any reason; they just don’t like the idea that I am a proud member of the NPP, and that is why they hate me.



“In fact, I have credible information that the Mahama brothers wanted to jail me had they won the 2016 polls, but God used Nana Akufo-Addo to win political power for the NPP which save me form going to jail”, Wontumi noted.



He stated that Nana Addo Dnakwa Akufo-Addo’s triumph in the presidential elections helped to save him (Wontumi) from being jailed by the Mahamas. Wontumi showered tons of praises on President Nana Akufo-Addo for campaigning hard and winning the polls, reiterating that but for Nana’s victory he would have been in jail by now.



According to the NPP capo, he had never offended the Mahams, yet they (Mahamas), especially business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama hate him as he always plot evil about him without justification.



Wontumi, who was once a mining chieftain, recounted how Ibrahim Mahama and his brother, Mr. Maham, who was then the President, worked clandestinely to collapse all his businesses.



He said he was doing his genuine businesses without breaching any law of state yet the Mahamas relied on their political power to collapse all his businesses specially his legal mining operations.



Legal Tussle

It would be recalled that Ibrahim Mahama sued Wontumi in 2014 for defamation at a Kumasi High Court, Ibrahim prayed to the court to award a stiffening Gh2 million damages against Wontumi.



Ibrahim had argued that Wontumi, during an NPP rally at Obuasi, described him as a thief as he usually steals Ghana’s money for international trips abroad, whilst the masses who voted the NDC into political power suffered.



Even though Ibrahim jetted in his private plane from Accra to Kumasi at virtually all absent as he was always represented by his lawyer, Egbert Fabille.



The court could not decide on the case before the 2016 national elections were held. The mater is still pending in court but nobody is aware as to when the case would be called again.



