Kwesi Botchwey Report: Daily Guide Editor Blasts Asiedu Nketia

The News Editor of the Daily Guide Newspaper has taken a swipe at the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia for claiming the paper has been publishing news from a 'fake' Kwesi Botchway Committee report.



The daily newspaper has for some months now been serializing contents from the report.



The churning out of the contents have undeniably made the leadership and supporters of the NDC felt uncomfortable with some debunking the contents published in the media.



One of them is the Deputy General Secretary of the party, George Lawson who has insisted the report is a ‘fake’ one arguing further that the contents of the report are not for public consumption.



“The report is for the NDC and not for the public. If it were so we would have. Democrats have done the same and it was not out. It is just to divert attention…,” he said.





NDC MP for Bodi Constituency in the Western Region, Sampson Ahi, further claimed that some aspects of the report in the public domain are fake.



“Most of the issues that are coming up in the public domain as coming from the report are fake…most of the issues are not true and I know that for a fact…,” he insisted.



The latest to call the report a fake rendition in the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



He has insisted that the Daily Guide Newspaper and other media organisations publishing the story are succeeding in causing confusion in the NDC party.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia said members of the NDC implicated in the report are at each other’s throat due to the mischief being played some media outlets.



“We’ve taken a position that Kwesi Botchwey’s report is meant for internal consumption, so it has not been published anywhere. My worry now is why some leaders and supporters of the party believes these lies and have started hating on each other,” he said.



But the News Editor of the Daily Guide Newspaper, Fortune Alimi insisted in an interview with Adom News that Asiedu Nketia and other people denying the contents of the report are telling obvious untruths.



“I would have had a problem is Kwesi Botchway himself had claimed the report we are quoting is fake not Asiedu Nketia….” he said.



He wondered why the NDC is accepting some aspects of the report published by the paper and rejecting others.



“Why did they accept the portion on the biometric register of the party and agreed to cancel it but are rejecting others…we still stand by what we have written, the document is with us and we would continue to quote from it,” he added.