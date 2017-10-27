I’ll Use Women To Woo Delegates - Dr Spio-Garbrah Reveals Campaign Strategy - VIDEO

Related Stories National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has revealed plans to form a solid campaign team made up of family members mostly women to woo delegates in the party to vote for him in the primaries.



In a one-on-one- interview, the former Trades Minister rejected assertions that, he has no “constituency” in NDC and that will affect his chances of getting delegates to vote for him to become the presidential candidate of the umbrella family.



“I get along with women, I have eight sisters you know,” the former Education Minister told Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Metro TV’s “Good Evening Ghana”.



The former Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States under the Rawlings regime explained that it is good some will choose to serve the people in parliament before nursing presidential ambitions but he chose to do that in his capacity as a minister and ambassador in the past regimes.



According to him, experiences he has gathered as a minister and ambassador will make various interest groups like chiefs, religious groups, youth, women groups, businessmen among others, who may share his ideas vote for him at the party’s congress, insisting that these groups could also form his “constituency”.



Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, however, accused President Akufo-Addo of running family and friends’ government contrary to what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised while in opposition.



The NDC guru also lashed out the government for doing little to curb vigilantism which according to him, has become rife for the government in the last ten months of the current administration.



The presidential hopeful stated the international communities are very worried about the show of bravado by some vigilante groups, notably the “Delta Force” and the general security situation in Ghana.

