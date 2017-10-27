Spio-Garbrah’s ‘Family And Friends’ Comment 'Useless And Baseless'

Related Stories Director of Communications for the Asokwa constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party government, Mr. Edmund Kyei has asked the general public to ignore comments made against government by the former Trade Minister, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah.



Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah accused government of giving jobs to girlfriends of some high profile NPP men in the country.



He is reported to have said the Akufo-Addo led government is guilty of cronyism, adding that “We now have a family and friends and girlfriends government” - but Edmund Kyei says it is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the already good works by the Nana Addo-led government.



Hw was speaking to Paul Adom -Otchere on Metro TV’s 'Good Evening Ghana' programme on Thursday.



Edmund Kyei however described Spio’s comment as "useless and baseless” in an interview with Kumasi based Fox FM.



To him “It is unfortunate to hear such comments from such a personality who wants to lead the country. Spio should keep mute over such unguided comments as he aspires to occupy the highest position on the land”.



“I don’t understand why he keeps making shabby and disgusting statements untoward the leadership of the NPP government,” he added.