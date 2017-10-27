Related Stories Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Nana Boakye has asked the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu not to grant mercy to the violent NPP youth in Karaga in the Northern Region.



Nana Boakye petitioned the IGP to ensure the NPP youth who engaged in violence at Karaga by storming a Police station to forcibly free two of its arrested members and also vandalize a party office are arrested.



Speaking on the issue on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Nana Boakye described the actions by the youth as being lawless and demanding appropriate authorities to ensure they face the full rigors of the country's laws.



He noted that no individual in the nation is above the laws and so, no NPP member or sympathizer should be spared should he/she infract the laws.



To him, arresting those pro-NPP thugs will serve as a deterrent to other perpetrators.



“This is not an NPP or NDC matter. The person must be arrested and prosecuted…My greatest delight is to hear they have all been arrested today and arraigned before court”, he stressed.



