NPP Youth Upset with Unhealthy Power Struggle

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu constituency has expressed deep upset with what it claims to be unhealthy jostling for power and control of the party in the area.

This, it said, was hurting its unity and creating needless tension in the party.

A press statement signed by the Deputy Constituency Youth Organizer, Mr. Bernard Kwaku Bekoe, jointly with four others, noted that barely 10 months in government, there was intense political manoeuvring by people aspiring for various elective positions.

“We do not see anything wrong with that and do not begrudge anybody for striving to live their political dreams.

What we, however, disapprove of is the resort to crude tactics – running down people, telling painful lies about others to gain political advantage. That certainly is not a noble thing for anybody to do.”

The statement said they “take strong exception to recent unprovoked attacks on one of the leading members of the party, Mr. Kwaku Ntim Twumasi, by people openly supporting Mr. John Kumah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Plan, to become the Member of Parliament (MP)”.

It added that they found the conduct of this group, calling itself “Young Patriots” unfortunate, totally unacceptable and reprehensible.

The youth indicated that Mr. Twumasi, a former officer of the British army, now confined to a wheelchair following a road crash, was a pillar of the party and that nobody could downplay or wish away his tremendous contribution to party’s sweet election victory in 2016.

“His loyalty to the NPP, passion and eagerness to go the extra mile to assist the Nana Akufo-Addo Administration to succeed is unmatched.”

The statement said, how anybody could pick on him without reason was puzzling.

“We want to put everybody on notice that the youth wing would resist any moves to cause unnecessary distraction, cracks and confusion in the party.”

“Our expectation is that Mr. Kumah would rein in his supporters - get them to act properly and to stop undermining the party and its structures” it added.