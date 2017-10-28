Be Patient; You’ll Have Your Share – Hamid To Vigilante Groups

Related Stories At a time when many well-meaning Ghanaians are demanding action against vigilantism, the Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, has asked members of such vigilante groups engaged in all manner of lawless acts, to be patient with the government since they will soon have their share of the national cake.



His appeal comes in the wake of incessant attacks by some vigilante groups believed to be affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr. Hamid on Point Blank of segment of Eyewitness News indicated that, most of these attacks are usually inspired by anxiety, saying “there is a certain, in my view, anxiety for what they expected to be if you want the spoils of war, so there are quite frankly people who believe they have not gotten their share of their spoils and looking at the way things are going, they are not too sure if they will get their share of the spoils so they would go and cease these spoils by themselves.”



He however believes intense engagement with these groups coupled with some form of assurances from government will bring these attacks to a halt.



“If we engage with our people enough and let them know that the national cake is for everybody and that the President is doing his best to ensure that everyone gets a share of the national cake, I believe somehow, they will be patient and wait for the programmes that we are rolling out that will create the necessary jobs for people in this country.”



“We’ve been here. In fact, the President is the one who has been here for 10 months. Some of us have been here 8 months, some 7 months, so I believe if we are patient, everybody will get their share …I urge them to be patient and to trust this President that he will do his uttermost to ensure that there is room for everyone to participate in the national cake.”



He further indicated that, government intends rolling out some programmes aimed at getting the youth gainfully employed.



“The Youth Employment Agency has talked about how it is planning in the next few months to roll out over 400,000 jobs and so on. The government is planning to do a marshal plan in terms of employment, agriculture, which will all create many more jobs.”



More assurances; Nana Addo says vigilantes will be dealt with



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is still reiterating his position that the laws of the country will crack the whip on political party vigilante groups, in spite of the fact that the groups, mostly affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), continue to carry out lawless acts across the country.



Speaking at the 2017 Ngmayem Festival at Manya Krobo on Friday, President Akufo-Addo assured that the law will work without regard for partisan considerations.



“…I want to reiterate the commitment of our government to maintaining the peace and security in of our country. The application of the laws of the land will occur, in the words of the judicial oath, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.”



“When you fall foul of the law, you will be dealt with accordingly, and the law enforcement agencies, including the Judiciary, must ensure this is done,” he stated without any direct reference to or condemnation of any incident.



Attacks on police, DCE



President Akufo-Addo’s call comes in the wake of disturbances in Karaga and Sissala West, perpetrated by alleged NPP supporters, adding to 18 separate attacks reported by Citi News since the party came into office.



